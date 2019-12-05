



Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Dec 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the latest information on its in-house discovered and developed eribulin mesylate (halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor, product name: HALAVEN, "eribulin") will be presented during the 42nd San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS2019). The symposium will be held from December 10 through 14, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas in the United States.A total of five poster presentations will be given at this year's SABCS including the study results evaluating absolute lymphocyte count at the baseline with eribulin as a predictor of overall survival from the post-hoc analysis of two Phase III clinical studies of eribulin in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.