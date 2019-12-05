Technavio has been monitoring the global pet food market and the market is poised to grow by USD 27.95 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005688/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pet food market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Pet Food Market Analysis Report by Product (Dry pet food, Wet pet food, and Pet snack and treats), End-user (Dog food, Cat food, and Other small pet food), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores; Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics; and Others), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the increase in innovations in the packaging industry. In addition, the growing trend of personalized nutrition in pet food is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pet food market.

Many players are adopting innovative packaging to differentiate their products from their competitors. Innovations and advancements in technology in the packaging industry have also enabled manufacturers to introduce flexible pet food packaging. For instance, Merrick Pet Care provides pet food products in high barrier flexible PET packaging that has an Easy Tight zipper from ELPLAST. Many vendors are also choosing cartons over cans for compact shipment and to minimize the impact on the environment. Thus, the innovations in packaging are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Pet Food Market Companies:

Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo is headquartered in the US. The company offers Dog pet food products such as BLUE Life Protection Formula ADULT Fish and Brown Rice Recipe, BLUE Kitchen CRAVINGS HOMESTYLE SOG TREATS BEEF MEATBALLS, and BLUE WILDERNESS Trail Treats CHICKEN JERKY.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company is headquartered in the US and offers products such as Dog pet food (dry, wet, and treats) and Cat pet food (dry, wet, and treats), under the brand name Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Mars

Mars is headquartered in Switzerland. The company offers Dog pet food under brand names Pedigree, Royal Canin, CESAR, NUTRO, EUKANUBA, and IAMS. The company also provides Cat pet food such as Royal Canin, WHISKAS, NUTRO, SHEBA, Dreamies, and IAMS.

Nestlé

Nestlé is headquartered in the US and offers Dog pet food (dry, wet, and treats) and Cat pet food (dry, wet, and treats), under the brand name under the brand name Nestlé Purina.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands is headquartered in the US. The company offers Dog food under the brand names Dingo and Healthy Hide. It also provides Other pet food under brand names, Tetra, Marineland, eCOTRITION, Wild Harvest, and Birdola.

Pet Food End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Dog food

Cat food

Other small pet food

Pet Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

