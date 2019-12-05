SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 177/19

On November 19, 2019 the World Trade Organization (WTO) circulated a proposal from Thailand announcing its intention to replace the current Thai Industrial Standard for Pacifiers (TIS 1025-2534 (1991)) with a proposed mandatory standard.

The proposed mandatory standard, attached to WTO document number 19-7874, and designated as TIS 1025-25XX (20XX)) contains requirements relating to materials, construction, performance, chemicals, packaging and product information for pacifiers. These requirements are largely based on EN 1400:2013+A1:2014 'Child use and care articles - Soothers for babies and young children - safety requirements and test methods.

According to the WTO notification, comments are accepted until January 18, 2020 (60 days from notification).

Highlights of the limits for the migration of elements from pacifiers in the designated standard are summarized in Table 1 - these are consistent with EN 1400:2013+A1:2014.

WTO Document Number 19-7874, November 19, 2019

TIS 1025-25XX (20XX) Pacifiers, Section 6.3.1, Table 2 Item Element Limit (mg/kg) Item Element Limit (mg/kg) 1 Aluminum (Al) 1,430 10 Lead (Pb)

2.5 2 Antimony (Sb) 60 11 Manganese (Mn) 300 3 Arsenic (As) 2.5 12 Mercury (Hg) 10 4 Barium (Ba) 200 13 Nickel (Ni) 100 5 Boron (B) 1,600 14 Selenium (Se) 50 6 Cadmium (Cd) 1.8 15 Strontium (Sr) 6,000 7 Chromium (Cr) 50 16 Tin (Sn) 20,000 8 Cobalt (Co) 14 17 Zinc (Zn) 5,000 9 Copper (Cu) 830

Table 1

