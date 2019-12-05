Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie in den Startlöchern – was steckt hinter dem Kursanstieg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTEB ISIN: CH0363463438 Ticker-Symbol: 19T 
Lang & Schwarz
04.12.19
23:00 Uhr
25,500 Euro
+0,825
+3,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,100
25,900
04.12.
20,120
20,160
04.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDORSIA AG25,500+3,34 %
MOCHIDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD36,600+1,67 %