Aureit Holding Oy Stock Exchange Release 5 December 2019 at 8:15 a.m. EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Aureit Holding Oy has resolved to increase the offer price to EUR 16.00 per share and, consequently, to amend the terms and conditions of its voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Hoivatilat Plc and to extend the offer period to expire on 3 January 2020 As previously announced, Aureit Holding Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish limited liability company wholly owned by Belgian public limited liability company Aedifica SA/NV ("Aedifica"), Aedifica and Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") have on 4 November 2019 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Hoivatilat that are not owned by Hoivatilat or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share"") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has on 8 November 2019 published the tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer (as supplemented, the "Tender Offer Document"). The Offeror has, in accordance with the supplement document published on 28 November 2019, amended the offer condition in the Tender Offer concerning minimum holding of shares and votes so that the Offeror (together with Aedifica and any entities controlled by Aedifica) shall obtain more than 50% (prior to the amendment: more than 90%) of the outstanding shares and votes in Hoivatilat. The board of directors of the Offeror has today resolved to increase the cash consideration offered for each Share in the Tender Offer to EUR 16.00 (prior to the amendment: EUR 14.75). Additionally, the Offeror has received undertakings by Clearance Capital Limited (on behalf of its beneficial owners), Länsförsäkringar Fondförvaltning AB, OP-Finland Fund, OP-Finland Small Cap Fund and Antti Pekkarinen according to which such shareholders subject to the conditions of the undertakings irrevocably undertake to accept the Tender Offer. Together with the irrevocable undertakings received from major shareholders of Hoivatilat, 2Care Capital Ab, Timo Pekkarinen, Kusinkapital Ab, Lunacon Oy and Paul Hartwall (with respect to the Shares held by him directly and through his investment company 3K Capital Oy) and management shareholders of Hoivatilat, Jussi Karjula (CEO), Tommi Aarnio (CFO), Riikka Säkkinen (HR and Communications Director), Juhana Saarni (Property Director), and Riku Patokoski (Executive Vice President and the Director of the Southern Finland Region), the aforementioned shareholders represent in the aggregate approximately 47.4% of the outstanding shares and votes in Hoivatilat. Additionally, the Offeror holds at the date hereof a total of 351,432 shares in Hoivatilat, representing approximately 1.4% of the issued and outstanding shares in Hoivatilat. Consequently, the Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 11, Subsection 4 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended) to reflect the abovementioned amendments and will publish such supplement document as soon as it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, on or about 11 December 2019. The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 11 November 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and it was scheduled to expire on 13 December 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), in accordance with the extension announced on 28 November 2019. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Offeror has today decided to further extend the Offer Period to expire on 3 January 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the Offer Period is further extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain as set out in the Tender Offer Document. The Offeror will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period (including any extension or suspension thereof). In connection with the announcement of the preliminary result, the Offeror will announce whether the Offer Period will be extended or whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the conditions to completion being fulfilled or waived on the date of announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer. The Offeror will announce the final result of the Tender Offer on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period (including any extension thereof). In the announcement of the final result the Offeror will confirm (i) the percentage of the shares which have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and (ii) whether the Tender Offer will be completed. ADVISORS Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch acts as financial advisor to the Offeror and Aedifica and as arranger in connection with the Tender Offer. Dittmar & Indrenius Attorneys Ltd. acts as legal advisor to the Offeror and Aedifica in connection with the Tender Offer. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as financial advisor to Hoivatilat in connection with the Tender Offer. Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. acts as legal advisor to Hoivatilat in connection with the Tender Offer. Investor Relations contacts: Stefaan Gielens Aedifica, CEO Tel. +32 2 626 07 72 Ingrid Daerden Aedifica, CFO Tel. +32 2 626 07 73 Charles-Antoine van Aelst Aedifica, CIO Tel. +32 2 626 07 74 Pertti Huuskonen Hoivatilat, Chairman of the Board of Directors Tel. +358 40 068 0816 Jussi Karjula Hoivatilat, CEO Tel. +358 40 773 4054 Riikka Säkkinen Hoivatilat, HR and Communications Director Tel. +358 40 524 2768 Media Enquiries: Stefaan Gielens Aedifica, CEO Tel. +32 2 626 07 72 Ingrid Daerden Aedifica, CFO Tel. +32 2 626 07 73 Charles-Antoine van Aelst Aedifica, CIO Tel. +32 2 626 07 74 Riikka Säkkinen Hoivatilat, HR and Communications Director Tel. +358 40 524 2768 About Aedifica Aedifica, incorporated in 2005, is a regulated real estate company under Belgian law (Belgian REIT) specialised in European healthcare real estate. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 260 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with a total value of approximately EUR 2.3 billion. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a reference in the European listed real estate sector and has an ambition to further expand its position in the coming years. Aedifica is stock-listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (regulated market of Euronext Brussels) under the trading code "AED", and currently has a market capitalization of approximately EUR 2.6 billion. For additional information, see www.aedifica.eu. About Hoivatilat Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out day care centre and nursing home premises, service communities and schools. Hoivatilat has been working in cooperation with approximately 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched a total of approximately 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. In 2018, Hoivatilat reported revenues of approximately EUR 17.2 million, an operating result of approximately EUR 7.7 million and the aggregate value of Hoivatilat's property portfolio was approximately EUR 349 million. Hoivatilat is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code "HOIVA". For additional information, see www.hoivatilat.fi IMPORTANT INFORMATION THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND SHARE(S) WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE FROM OR ON BEHALF OF ANY PERSONS, IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE MAKING OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES LAWS OR OTHER LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION, APPROVAL, OR FILING WITH ANY REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOT EXPRESSLY CONTEMPLATED BY THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS AND ANY AND ALL OTHER MATERIALS RELATED THERETO WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY THE APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, BELGIUM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY VIOLATING THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 ("FSMA"). ACCORDINGLY, THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER ARE NOT BEING DISTRIBUTED TO, AND MUST NOT BE PASSED ON TO, THE GENERAL PUBLIC IN THE UNITED KINGDOM. THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OR ANY OTHER DOCUMENT OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TENDER OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE; OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE (SUCH PERCENTAGE INCLUDING VOTING SHARES IN SUCH BODY CORPORATE ALREADY HELD BY THE BODY CORPORATE ACQUIRING SUCH VOTING SHARES), WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005. THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. Notice to U.S. Shareholders U.S. shareholders are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Hoivatilat is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Tender Offer is made to Hoivatilat's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those on which it is made to all other shareholders of Hoivatilat to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including the Tender Offer Document, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Hoivatilat's other shareholders. The Tender Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares in Hoivatilat, which is domiciled in Finland. Information distributed in connection with the Tender Offer is subject to the disclosure requirements of Finland, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial statements and financial information to be included in the Tender Offer Document have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. It may be difficult for Hoivatilat's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Hoivatilat are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and all of their respective officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Hoivatilat's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Hoivatilat or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Hoivatilat and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14 (e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act as a "Tier II" tender offer, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Finnish law. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and law. To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. -shareholders of Hoivatilat of such information. In addition, the financial advisors to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Hoivatilat, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. shareholder may be taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each shareholder is urged to consult its independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy or completeness of the Tender Offer Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.