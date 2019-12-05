Everest Holdings Group Will Start OTC Transaction Agency Services in 23 Countries from January 1, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Everest Holdings Group has been engaged in crypto currency related business for 10 years. The merger of the company is to optimize market liquidity and trading order through transfer services.

Considering that the global universalization of crypto currency is a trend and opportunity, but for some new buyers, there will be some questions, risks and technical problems in the process of buying and selling.

Therefore, Everest Holdings Group will provide a brand-new OTC buying agency in 23 countries from January 1, 2020. In order to implement the principle of customer first, it makes the following three guarantees:

1. Guarantee that it is 20% cheaper than any agent purchase exchange in terms of collection fee or bid ask price difference: before the company buys or sells any crypto currency, the customer can provide the webpage of other agent purchase exchanges for discussion of bid price differences.

2. Guarantee zero risk in the trading process: crypto currency market, no matter how many potential risks novice or veteran may face, such as hacker/fraud. The company will provide a perfect trading platform to ensure the capital security of customers in the trading process.

3. Guarantee one-stop professional pre-sales and after-sales service: after the completion of the first service, the company will continue to provide a superior after-sales service and professional advice.

