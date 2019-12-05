The new feature will allow bitFlyer users to buy cryptocurrency using credit card, debit card and local instant transfer methods

Today, leading cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has announced the launch of Instant Buy on its Buy/Sell exchange platform in Europe. The feature, available on desktop and smartphone, allows users to buy cryptocurrency directly from bitFlyer, using credit card, debit card or local instant transfer methods such as Sofort, iDeal and GiroPay.

Instant Buy is now available with bitFlyer Buy/Sell (Photo: Business Wire)

Instant Buy is built for users looking for the fastest and simplest way to buy cryptocurrencies, as well as beginners looking for an all-in-one solution for purchasing, storing and securing their cryptocurrency investments.

Andy Bryant, Co-head and COO at bitFlyer Europe, said: "Instant Buy is the latest upgrade to bitFlyer's Buy/Sell platform, as part of our goal to create a simpler, faster and transparent experience when it comes to buying virtual currencies. By making it similar to that of a traditional e-commerce experience, we are helping bringing cryptocurrency to a mainstream audience, while also giving experienced users a faster and simpler way to get their currency."

This new feature, following bitFlyer's recent app launch, is the latest development in a major growth strategy by the European side of the business in line with its vision to break down barriers to entry that many face while investing in cryptocurrency. Whilst the bitFlyer app has made it even easier for users to buy and sell from their smartphones, Instant Buy makes it more convenient for users to buy coins using their preferred payment method.

Other key features of Instant Buy include:

Allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies (including the less mainstream altcoins such as Lisk, Monacoin and Ethereum Classic) directly from the bitFlyer platform at a predefined price, making the purchase experience significantly more straightforward

Any fees related to payment processing are clearly displayed. bitFlyer does not charge additional fees on top of those that may be charged by payment service providers

bitFlyer launched in the USA in November 2017, followed by bitFlyer Europe in January 2018, both as fully owned subsidiaries of bitFlyer, Inc., a household name in the cryptocurrency space in Japan and one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges. It is the only cryptocurrency exchange to be licenced in Japan, the US and Europe combined and has also recently been recognised as one of only 10 exchanges that isn't faking trading volumes.

About bitFlyer EUROPE S.A.

bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. The European office is located in Luxembourg and operates an exchange platform for European traders to buy and sell virtual currencies. bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. site: https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/

