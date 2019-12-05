The Chinese module maker will supply Adani Green Energy with 1.2 GW of Hi MO4 bifacial modules, with cell efficiency reaching 22.5% and module power peaking at 430W (72 cells).Adani Green Energy - the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group - has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Chinese module manufacturer Longi Solar for the procurement of up to 1.2 GW of Hi MO4 bifacial modules by 2020. The companies also agreed to continue to deepen their strategic partnership over the next three to five years. Launched in May, the Hi-MO4 deploys upgraded PERC technology based on six busbars, ...

