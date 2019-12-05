Tasmania's ambitions of becoming the "battery of Australia" improved following early reports on the proposed Marinus Link, a second interconnector between the states of Tasmania and Victoria, which show that the project's economic advantages far outweigh expected costs.The release this week of the Business Case Assessment and Project Assessment Draft Report for Marinus Link by TasNetworks has shown that the project - a proposed additional interconnector between Tasmania and Victoria - would provide economic advantages to Australia that would far outweigh the expected costs. The proposed Marinus ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...