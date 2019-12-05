LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Directorate Change - Appointment of Group CFO

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

5 December 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

Directorate Change - Appointment of Group CFO

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire") today announces that Natalie Kershaw will be appointed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer.

Ms Kershaw will take up her role, and will join the Lancashire Board, with effect from 1 March 2020.

Ms Kershaw has nearly 20 years' experience of the insurance/reinsurance sector and is currently the Group's Chief Accounting Officer. She has been with the Group since December 2009 and has worked in the Group's offices in both London and Bermuda. Prior to that she had roles with Swiss Re and PwC. She is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Ms Kershaw's appointment follows Elaine Whelan's decision to retire from her roles with the Group, as announced on 24 May 2019.

Peter Clarke, Lancashire's Chairman, said:

"My Board colleagues and I are delighted to announce Natalie's appointment as our new Group CFO and her appointment to the Board. She has a detailed knowledge of the Group and its activities and is an excellent choice to lead the Group's finance function going forward. She will be working with Elaine to ensure a smooth transition into her new role."

Alex Maloney, Lancashire's Group CEO, said:

"Natalie has been an insightful and dedicated member of the Group's finance team for nearly ten years, and it is testament to the strength of our management team and her ability that we are announcing her appointment today. She is the right candidate for the roIe and I am sure she will add further insight and analysis to the Board going forward."

There are no details to disclose under paragraphs 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules in relation to Ms Natalie Kershaw.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com FTI Consulting +44 20 37271046 Edward Berry Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com Tom Blackwell Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.4 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 GMT on 5 December 2019.

