Consumers mostly prefer low-cost or mass range hair dryers which is contributing to the major share of low-cost hair dryer segment. The dominance of low-cost hair dryers is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to their benefits and improved performance. With technology and innovation in manufacturing techniques, several small players are manufacturing hair dryers at low costs. The performance delivered by these hair dryers is comparable to the branded hair dryers. Moreover, these low-cost hair dryers are also predominantly found in drug-stores and on e-commerce websites, making them easily accessible.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Hair Dryer Market: Growing Popularity of Tourmaline Hair Dryers

Tourmaline is used in flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers as it possesses natural ionic and infrared properties. Tourmaline is specifically beneficial in hair dryers because the negative ions it emits causes the water molecules in the hair to divide and evaporate faster, saving time and energy. Also, the negative ions and infrared heat from tourmaline hair dryers lock the hair cuticles and retain the moisture in the hair for shinier results. Moreover, tourmaline hair dryers are suitable for all hair types and are lighter in weight. Owing to these advantages, tourmaline hair dryers are gaining popularity among consumers. Manufacturers are also coming up with a variety of tourmaline hair dryers in all price ranges which attract consumer interest to purchase.

"The product innovation in terms of design and features and the rising online sales of hair dryers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Hair Dryer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global hair dryer market by product (cored hair dryers and cordless hair dryers), end-user (professional usage and individual usage), and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing sales of hair dryers through the established e-commerce and other online platforms in the US.

