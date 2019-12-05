December 5, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Optomed Plc shares (short name: OPTOMED) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Optomed is a small cap company within the Health Care sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki on December 9, 2019. Optomed is the 55th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019, and it represents the seventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2019. Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries. The company has an extensive portfolio of 52 international patents protecting the technology. In 2018, Optomed's revenue reached EUR 12.7 million and pro forma net sales with the acquisition of Commit; Oy amounted to EUR 14.5 million. At the end of September 2019, Optomed employed 105 professionals. For more information, please visit www.optomed.com "We are extremely happy and proud of the wide interest expressed in our initial public offering. Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company in expansion phase and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. The purpose of our offering was to raise funds to implement our growth strategy, to strengthen the company's recognition and to increase the liquidity of our shares. With the offering, Optomed received over 2,300 new owners, and our shares were subscribed by Finnish and international institutional investors and private investors in Finland and Sweden. The successful offering serves as a solid base to continue our work on the global challenge of diabetic retinopathy. We are passionate about developing unique technological innovations, which enable eye screenings for anyone in need globally. We want to warmly thank everyone involved in our offering for their trust and willingness to take part in our growth story",comments CEO Seppo Kopsala of Optomed. "We congratulate Optomed on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is truly exciting to have an innovative healthcare technology company to join our markets, and we look forward to supporting Optomed with the strong liquidity and international investor reach that a listing on our main market brings." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com