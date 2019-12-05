Veoneer at CES 2020: Showcasing the Products That Will Change how Everyone Drives in the Future

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2020, Veoneer, a world-wide leader in autotech, will reveal how it believes daily driving in the future will change, showcasing a range of new driver support, collaborative driving and self-driving solutions that are set to become mainstream in the coming decade.

For the first time, Veoneer will demonstrate a new product on the roads of Las Vegas, which allows drivers to simply push a button when driving and then take their hands off the steering wheel and let the car safely handle parts of the daily commute.

This will be the fifth time Veoneer participates at CES, and the first time the company shows its advanced capabilities on public roads. "The daily commute is going to get easier," said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer. "At CES, we'll show you how."

The vehicles at the show will be equipped with sensors, computers and software that are either available today, or just around the corner. The demonstration vehicles at CES will feature the full Zenuity system software capability which will be commercially launched in 2020. In addition, Veoneer will demonstrate the increasing importance of data for the safety and convenience of tomorrow's traffic.

The new solution runs on software developed by Zenuity, the autonomous driving and assisted driving software developer co-owned by Veoneer and Volvo Cars. "The daily struggle with traffic jams is an unfortunate fact of life. This technology will make it better. Drivers and passengers will arrive at their destinations more relaxed and better prepared for whatever the rest of the day involves," said Dennis Nobelius, CEO of Zenuity.

Some of the other core technologies that will be highlighted, displayed and demonstrated by Veoneer at CES are next generation vision cameras and radars, 5G technology in partnership with Ericsson and Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud to enable and enhance Veoneer solutions, driver and in-cabin monitoring, and next generation thermal imaging.

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Founded in 2018, Veoneer builds on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 9,100 employees in 13 countries. In 2018, sales amounted to $2.2 billion. Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm

