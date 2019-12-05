NEX Exchange (NEXX) Admission of Security to Trading 05-Dec-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 05/12/2019. Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC 6.25% Secured Bonds due 5 December 2024 ISIN: GB00BK6V0732 Symbol: BELV EMS: 10 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 33513 EQS News ID: 928923 End of Announcement EQS News Service

