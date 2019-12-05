NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Application for Admission - SulNOx Group Plc 05-Dec-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE NEX EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: SulNOx Group Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE: 10 Orange Street, Haymarket, London, WC2H 7DQ, United Kingdom Tel: +44 203 291 3638 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Graham Victor Lyon, (Age 61, Chairman) Graham is a senior energy, oil and gas executive with over 30 years' experience encompassing global technical, operational and commercial leadership roles. He is currently a Director of Soncer Limited, a private Oil and Gas leadership consulting firm, undertaking board and executive positions for private and listed companies. He has led and advised on major M&A transactions and the financing and restructuring of companies and projects throughout the world. Graham is Executive Chairman at Comet Energy, a private Canadian oil and gas company and is Non-Executive Chairman of Pearland Energy, a Nigerian oil and gas company. Graham also Chairs the Technical Advisory Committee and is a Board Advisor to Sirius Petroleum plc. Graham has recently held a number of board level positions at private and listed companies including; Non-Executive Director at Tarbagatay Munay LLP, a private Kazakhstani oil and gas company, Hawkley Oil & Gas Limited, Range Resources and MENA Hydrocarbons as CEO. Before establishing Soncer, Graham was Vice President of Petro-Canada where he led business development for its international business unit, which was formerly the international company Veba Oil and Gas GmbH. In his earlier career he worked for Shell and Chevron. He holds a degree in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College London Nicholas Christian Paul Nelson, (Age 54, Chief Executive) Nicholas commenced his career from school as a securities dealer on the floor of the London Stock Exchange in 1985. This developed into a 13-year career in investment management. In 1998 he moved into the Financial PR industry and over 14 years, handled the corporate communications matters to smaller quoted companies operating in multiple sectors. During this period Nicholas handled the financial PR aspects of some 150 AIM and NEX IPOs. He has held directorships with six AIM-quoted companies and two NEX Exchange company. Nicholas has considerable hands on experience of all day to day matters relating to shareholder reporting and PLC management. Simon James Retter, (ICAEW ACA) (Age 37, Finance Director) Initially trained with Deloitte and Touche before moving to an in-house role. Entrepreneurial and commercial CFO & NED with experience in setting up and managing numerous companies, both listed and private, across a broad range of industries. Extensive experience in public markets, specifically reverse takeovers, IPOs and secondary fundraising combined with high pressure and dynamic environments encountered in the start-up and growth phase of business. Ingeborg Majken Korsgård Petersen, (Age 49, Non-Executive Director) Majken is a partner at Danders & More, an international law firm based in Copenhagen where she advises companies, organisations and financial institutions. She has extensive experience in international/cross-border transactions, particularly with focus on corporate and commercial relations. Furthermore, she sits on the boards of several growth companies. Majken advises on general corporate matters and in addition, specialises in IT, IP and employment law. Her early experience was founded through her work in the legal department of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence and subsequently with the large law firm Dentons in London. She has an LL.M. from King's College, London specialised in finance law and has also qualified as solicitor in England and Wales. Stephen James Bamford, (Age 69, Non-Executive Director) Stephen started his fund management career at Kleinwort Benson in 1970 followed by 5 years at Arbuthnot Latham, 10 years at County Bank and 4 years at Aetna Life and Casualty. In 1990 he founded an International Investment business for MetLife of America. In 1996 he changed careers into small company management and the raising of private equity for companies. These included Fitness First where, as a Non-Executive Director, he helped guide the company onto AIM leading to an eventual valuation of over GBP800m. He joined Kiotech International as a director to oversee its rescue and turnaround. Now renamed as Anpario Plc, is now a thriving AIM company. APPLICANT SECTOR: Chemicals DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Company Information SulNOx was established in 2013 through the issue of shares to the founders to develop and commit to trial a new type of fuel emulsifier technology. The technology is owned by SulNOx and it is advancing a Patent application. The Group has developed a methodology and process capable of emulsifying hydrocarbon fuels such as diesel and heavy fuel oil ("HFO"). The resultant emulsions have long term stability. When added to the fuel, the Company's products are capable of: · reducing Nitrous Oxide, Cardon Dioxide and Sulphur Oxide Gases · removing free water from fuel and eradicating fungal and bacterial growth · more efficient combustion and therefore reduced fuel usage · reducing Particulate Matter (Smoke & Soot) · reducing viscosity of heavy fuel oil (HFO) The Group's chemical formulations have been tested independently and have been shown to deliver the above benefits. The Group operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries, SulNOx Research and Development Limited ("SRD") and SulNOx Fuel Fusions Limited ("SFF"). The emulsifier is added to fuel with additional water and without engine modification. This is shown to improve the fuel burn and therefore, combustion efficiency. Following a period of research and development, leading to a second product, a small amount of the modified formulation can be added directly to diesel (without mixing with water) to emulsify the existing 'free' water which can exist in stored diesel as a result of condensation and contamination. By January 2014, following preliminary laboratory testing, SulNOx was in a position to suggest that its products resulted in up to a 50% reduction of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and a 90% reduction in particulate matter (exhaust soot/smoke) Subsequently, SulNOx raised further funds to continue product development and testing. The Group engaged Ricardo Engineering, a global engineering company with a specialisation in engine and fuel testing, to review the product. The result was the further development of the chemical technology and a better understanding of optimal application. By 2015, a major technological advancement was made through the reduction of the size of the fuel particles to between 1 and 16 nanometres with complete stability. NAME OF NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: The Directors of SulNox Group Plc has applied to list its Ordinary Shares to the NEX Exchange Growth Market under NEX Exchange symbol SNOX and ISIN GB00BJVQQP66. On Admission the Company will have approximate 84,785,094 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 par value. SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 29.3% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Number of Percentage of issued Ordinary Entire Issued Share Shares Capital at Admission Nistad Gruppen 12,500,000 14.7% AS James Redman Jnr 7,500,000 8.8% Richard Leggatt 7,170,000 8.4% Rodney Weinberg 6,597,661 7.8% Gary Bostock 5,054,058 5.9% TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: The expected date of Admission is 17 December 2019. On Admission, the Company will have an approximate market capitalisation of GBP42.3 million at GBP0.50 per share. THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 17 December 2019 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: https://sulnoxgroup.com [1] In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

