Aktia Bank Plc: Lotta Borgström appointed Director, Investor Relations and Communications at Aktia

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

5 December 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

Lotta Borgström appointed Director, Investor Relations and Communications at Aktia

M.Sc. (Econ.) Lotta Borgström has been appointed Director, Investor Relations and Communications at Aktia starting from 9 December 2019. Borgström has been working at Aktia since 2018 and she has been responsible for Aktia's financial communications and investor relations. In addition to investor relations, Borgström will also be responsible for the Group's external and internal communications in her new position. Before Aktia she has worked, among other things, at the PR and communications agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies and as Equity Sales at Handelsbanken Capital Markets. Borgström reports to the Group's CFO Outi Henriksson.

Aktia will in the future invest even more than before in brand building. Aktia's current Director, Communications Henna Tuominen, M.A., becomes Aktia's Brand Director. Tuominen is responsible for reforming Aktia's brand and making Aktia better known as the good bank and a great asset manager.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO

Tel. +358 10 247 6236