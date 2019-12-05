The global aquatic herbicides market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The presence of aquatic weeds hinders the growth of aquatic plants which in turn, impacts fish production since it limits the availability of quality food for the fish. Hence, aquatic herbicides are necessary to control the growth of aquatic weeds. Moreover, when used within permissible limits, aquatic herbicides are not toxic to fish. Therefore, the growing need for improving water quality in agriculture, aquaculture, and other recreational activities is expected to drive the growth of the global aquatic herbicides market.

As per Technavio, the growing awareness toward efficient aquatic weed control will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market: Growing Awareness Toward Efficient Aquatic Weed Controls

Many agencies across the world are providing training to end-users about the effective use of aquatic herbicides. For example, the University of California offers courses that help end-users understand the potential impact of aquatic weeds on the aquatic ecosystem and the use of herbicides. Such training courses are creating awareness about the benefits associated with the use of herbicides in aquatic weed management. This, in turn, will increase the use of aquatic herbicides among end-users for effective weed control in their aquatic ecosystems.

"Introduction of new product combinations of aquatic herbicides and growing inclination toward the 2,4-D type of herbicides will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global aquatic herbicides market bytype (selective aquatic herbicides and non-selective aquatic herbicides) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. The rising adoption of integrated weed management in aquatic ecosystems and the strong presence of leading aquatic herbicide companies are some of the critical factors for the high growth of the aquatic herbicides market in this region.

