easyJet has announced today that it has renewed its 16 year partnership with Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR); an industry first media and marketing partnership through which easyJet passengers will benefit from exclusive Europcar car hire rates and preferential offers, under a 2-year contract with an option to extend 1 year.

Andrew Middleton, Commercial Director at easyJet said:

"I am delighted to be extending our relationship with Europcar Mobility Group, Europe's largest car rental provider, who will offer our customers exclusive rates as our preferred partner.

"Both companies share the same passion for providing customers with great value and an easy experience. Our innovative approach harnesses each partner's unique strengths to provide the best option for travellers renting a car in Europe

Nick Harwood, Group Sales Director at Europcar Mobility Group said:

"We're proud to extend our sixteen-year partnership with easyJet into 2020 and beyond. Through our partnership, our Europcar brand will offer easyJet passengers exclusive offers through both offline and online sales channels. We look forward to continuing the success of our longstanding relationship with EasyJet

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and scooter-sharing. Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 140 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

