From December 02, 2019 09:00 AUGA Group, AB secured bonds (ISIN code LT0000404238) public offering is executed. The public offering closing date is December 06, 2019 15:30. Up to 20,000 secured bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Estonia and Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. The interest rate of the secured bonds is 6% per annum. Interest is paid out annually. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000404238. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: AUGBIPO (ISIN code: LT0000404238) Settlement date: December 11, 2019. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients Auction rules, prospectus and final terms of tranche No. 1 are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749278