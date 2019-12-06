Public offering of AUGA Group, AB secured bonds (ISIN code LT0000404238) is extended until December 12, 2019 15:30. Up to 20,000 secured bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Estonia and Lithuania. If amount invested is up to EUR 3,000,000 - the issue price is fixed at EUR 1,000. If amount invested is at least EUR 3,000,000, the issue price may be established by the Issuer lower than EUR 1,000, depending on provided subscriptions by such investors. The interest rate of the secured bonds is 6% per annum. Interest is paid out annually. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000404238. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: AUGBIPO_ (ISIN code: LT0000404238) Settlement date: December 17, 2019. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients Auction rules, prospectus and amended final terms of tranche No. 1 are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749484