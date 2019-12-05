Royal Philips: Philips and Paige team up to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to clinical pathology diagnostics

December 5, 2019



AI-based cancer assessment tools are poised to help pathologists improve speed and accuracy of cancer diagnostics, ultimately leading to better patient care



Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips , a leader in computational pathology, announced today a strategic collaboration to deliver clinical-grade AI applications to pathology laboratories. These AI technologies, starting with Paige Prostate, aim to help pathologists identify, quantify and characterize cancer in tissue samples and make precise diagnoses more efficiently. This may, ultimately, positively impact pathologist's workflow and treatment planning for patients.

Pathologists play a crucial role in the detection and diagnosis of a broad range of diseases, including cancer. The increasing number of cancer cases in the aging population, and rapid advances in personalized medicine have resulted in significant increases in the complexity of pathology diagnostics and the workload imposed on pathologists. Digital images of tissue samples make it possible for pathologists to easily diagnose these samples on a computer display using advanced imaging analysis and workflow software.

Paige's technology has demonstrated promising results , and the collaboration aims to deliver this kind of technology into routine clinical practice. Several pathology laboratories have already converted their glass slide-based workflow to digital, using the clinically approved digital pathology solution from Philips. Once digital images are available, the CE marked Paige Prostate software is applied automatically to detect and localize prostate cancer. This technology provides pathologists with valuable information they can use in their evaluation of prostate biopsies.

"We want to empower pathologists with the latest computational pathology solutions to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer," said Marlon Thompson, Business Leader of Digital & Computational Pathology at Philips. "Through our open digital pathology platform approach, we team up with leading computational pathology solution providers, such as Paige, to create the ultimate end-to-end oncology workflow for our customers."

"Pathology is transforming into a digital discipline and holds a strong promise for using AI solutions to aid, streamline, and enhance decision-making," said Leo Grady, CEO of Paige. "Together with digital pathology providers, starting with Philips, one of the leaders in the clinical digital pathology space, we want to convert this promise into a clinical reality that supports pathologists and their patients."

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution in combination with Paige Prostate aims to provide an intuitive digital & computational pathology workflow experience. Philips plans to offer the CE-marked Paige Prostate to European pathology labs in 2020. AI solutions for other markets and additional disease areas are expected to follow suit. Visit www.philips.com/digitalpathology and https://paige.ai . for more information.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

About Paige.AI

Paige.AI is the leading start-up focused on building the best artificial intelligence in clinical medicine to transform how doctors diagnose and treat cancer. Based in New York, Paige.AI is bringing together the world's leading experts in AI, computational pathology and clinical practice to improve patient care through a quantum leap forward in efficacy and efficiency. For more information, please visit: https://paige.ai .

