DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: TR1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: TR1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 05-Dec-2019 / 08:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer Daily Mail and General Trust or the underlying issuer plc of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Internal X reorganisation of shareholder's group 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Rothermere Continuation Limited City and country of Hamilton, Bermuda registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 05/12/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 05/12/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of both voting rights of rights financial in % issuervii attache instruments (8.A + d to (total of 8.B 1 8.B) shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 0% 0% 0% 0 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 100% 0% 100% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) Ordinary 0 0 0% 0% Shares SUBTOTAL 0 0% 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be of instrument Periodxi acquired if the vot instrument is ing rig hts exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of of finan Period xi voting vot cial rights ing instr settlementxii rig ument hts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Lord Rothermere Harmsworth Trust Com-pany (PTC) Limited (as Trustee of the Rother-mere Continuatio n Trust Main Fund) Rothermere Investments Limited Rothermere 0% N/A 0% Continuatio n Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy N/A holder The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which N/A the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi N/A Place of completion St Helier, Jersey Date of completion 05/12/2019 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer Daily Mail and General Trust plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Internal reorganisation X of shareholder's group 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Rothermere Investments Limited City and country of St Helier, Jersey registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited (as nominee for Rothermere Investments Limited in relation to certain of the shares) City and country of Commerce House registered office (if applicable) Wickhams Cay 1 PO Box 3140 Road Town, Tortola, BVI 5. Date on which the 05/12/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 05/12/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 100% 100% situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) Ordinary 17,390,364 2,500,000 87.43% 12.57% Shares SUBTOTAL 19,890,364 100% 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of datex Conversion of voting finan Period xi voting rights cial rights instr settlementxii ument N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Lord Rothermere Harmsworth Trust Com-pany (PTC) Limited (as Trustee of the Rother-mere Continuatio n Trust Main Fund) Rothermere 87.43% 0% 87.43% Investments Limited Lord Rothermere Harmsworth Trust Com-pany (PTC) Limited (as Trustee of the Rother-mere Continuatio n Trust Main Fund) Rothermere Investments Limited Harmsworth 12.57% 0% 12.57% Trust Company (PTC) Limited (as nominee for Rothermere Investments Limited) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy N/A holder The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which N/A the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi N/A Place of completion St Helier, Jersey Date of completion 05/12/2019 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: HOL TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 33514 EQS News ID: 928979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2019 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)