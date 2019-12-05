The "Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management Seminar 2020" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management Seminar provides comprehensive and practical coverage of many important aspects of human resource work. The objective of the program is to help participants who are new to the human resources field immediately become more effective on the job, while helping them prepare for greater responsibilities.
All instruction and reference materials are developed so they can be applied in the everyday workplace. Participants learn the essentials of employment law, compensation program design and planning, key training techniques to develop a performance based evaluation program, HR decision metrics, and HR strategies.
Seminar Advantages:
- Time-tested curriculum designed for today's complex workplace.
- Relevant, timely and authoritative information.
- Talented and savvy faculty with real world experience and terrific platform skills.
- Participants earn the prestigious and widely recognized Certificate in Human Resource Management
- Enjoyable collegial atmosphere encourages networking.
Instructors
Each seminar features block leaders who are employment law attorneys with extraordinary legal backgrounds and nationally known human resource consultants who have extensive practical experience. All are veteran presenters with outstanding platform skills.
Interaction
Faculty members use skill development techniques and practical classroom application of the information during the entire program. Questions are openly encouraged from all participants during the programs, breaks and after the sessions. Participants will find a collegial atmosphere which fosters the sharing of ideas and experiences.
Key Topics Covered:
Block 1 Legal Aspects of HR Management (Monday Tuesday)
- Employment Discrimination Law
- Kinds of Discrimination
- How Discrimination is Proven
- Specific Laws/Rules Regarding Employment Termination
- Labor Standards Laws
- Labor Law The National Labor Relations Act
- Miscellaneous
- Potential Personal/Individual Liability of the Manager/Supervisor
- Safety and Security Issues in Today's Workplace
- Employee Selection: Hiring and Interviewing Employees
- Managing, Training and Supervising Employees
- Evaluating/Appraising Employees
- Employee Discharge and Discipline
Block 2 Human Resource Management (Wednesday Friday)
Through a Strategic Planning Case Study, participants will learn to assist in the development of their own organization's Strategic Human Resources Plan through the use of systematic processes and HR metrics.
- Strategic HR Management
- Staffing and Retention
- Talent Management, Performance Management and Development encompasses:
- Effective Performance Management Systems should do the following:
- Compensation and Benefits
- Job price
- Make market comparisons
- Pros and cons of job evaluations
- Different pay structures
- Compliance issues that should be evaluated.
- Consider compensation trends, projections and strategies
- Learn the Benefits Strategy, design and measurement for your organization
- Learn about the different types of benefits such as government mandated, voluntary, security, retirement and health benefits.
- Risk Management and Worker Protection
