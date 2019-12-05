The "Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management Seminar 2020" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management Seminar provides comprehensive and practical coverage of many important aspects of human resource work. The objective of the program is to help participants who are new to the human resources field immediately become more effective on the job, while helping them prepare for greater responsibilities.

All instruction and reference materials are developed so they can be applied in the everyday workplace. Participants learn the essentials of employment law, compensation program design and planning, key training techniques to develop a performance based evaluation program, HR decision metrics, and HR strategies.

Seminar Advantages:

Time-tested curriculum designed for today's complex workplace.

Relevant, timely and authoritative information.

Talented and savvy faculty with real world experience and terrific platform skills.

Participants earn the prestigious and widely recognized Certificate in Human Resource Management

Enjoyable collegial atmosphere encourages networking.

Instructors

Each seminar features block leaders who are employment law attorneys with extraordinary legal backgrounds and nationally known human resource consultants who have extensive practical experience. All are veteran presenters with outstanding platform skills.

Interaction

Faculty members use skill development techniques and practical classroom application of the information during the entire program. Questions are openly encouraged from all participants during the programs, breaks and after the sessions. Participants will find a collegial atmosphere which fosters the sharing of ideas and experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

Block 1 Legal Aspects of HR Management (Monday Tuesday)

Employment Discrimination Law

Kinds of Discrimination

How Discrimination is Proven

Specific Laws/Rules Regarding Employment Termination

Labor Standards Laws

Labor Law The National Labor Relations Act

Miscellaneous

Potential Personal/Individual Liability of the Manager/Supervisor

Safety and Security Issues in Today's Workplace

Employee Selection: Hiring and Interviewing Employees

Managing, Training and Supervising Employees

Evaluating/Appraising Employees

Employee Discharge and Discipline

Block 2 Human Resource Management (Wednesday Friday)

Through a Strategic Planning Case Study, participants will learn to assist in the development of their own organization's Strategic Human Resources Plan through the use of systematic processes and HR metrics.

Strategic HR Management

Staffing and Retention

Talent Management, Performance Management and Development encompasses:

Effective Performance Management Systems should do the following:

Compensation and Benefits

Job price

Make market comparisons

Pros and cons of job evaluations

Different pay structures

Compliance issues that should be evaluated.

Consider compensation trends, projections and strategies

Learn the Benefits Strategy, design and measurement for your organization

Learn about the different types of benefits such as government mandated, voluntary, security, retirement and health benefits.

Risk Management and Worker Protection

