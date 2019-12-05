Technavio has been monitoring the global esophageal cancer drugs market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.5 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Targeted therapy and Chemotherapy), by Type (Adenocarcinoma and Squamous cell carcinoma), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the availability of favorable reimbursements. In addition, the use of multimodality treatment approach is anticipated to further boost the growth of the esophageal cancer drugs market.

Based on the cancer subtypes and adverse drug reactions, physicians prescribe standard chemotherapy regimens in combinations with other drugs. Favorable reimbursement for esophageal cancer, especially in developed countries is essential to ensure patient access to the available therapeutics. For instance, a federal government program in the US provides policies including Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Medicare Part B (medical insurance) to cover chemotherapy for cancer patients. Similarly, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care in Canada has been providing funds for CYRAMZA through the Cancer Ontario's New Drug Funding Program since October 2015. Thus, the availability of reimbursements is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the segment Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers ETOPOPHOS and TAXOL to various end-users.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. The company offers CYRAMZA, which is prescribed for the treatment of patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under two business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Herceptin for the treatment of patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients with programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive gastroesophageal cancer.

Sanofi

Sanofi is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers TAXOTERE for the treatment of gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

