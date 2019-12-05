On 5 November 2019, SymBio announced it obtained positive results in its pivotal Phase III clinical trial of Treakisym (bendamustine) in patients with relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The study met its primary endpoint of improvement in response rates, although the company did not give detailed data in its announcement. SymBio guided toward submission of the data to the PMDA in H120 and we expect initial sales in 2021, driving sustained profitability.

