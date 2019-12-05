EXCHANGE NOTICE, 5 DECEMBER 2019 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: OPTOMED PLC ON 9 DECEMBER 2019 The shares of Optomed Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 9 December 2019. The shares of Optomed Plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Thursday 5 December 2019. Basic information on Optomed Plc as of 9 December 2019: Trading code: OPTOMED Issuer code: OPTO1 ISIN-code: FI4000410881 LEI code: 7437009IVYWGEE4S7B77 Orderbook id: 185117 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 14 003 144 Listing date on the Official List: 9 December 2019 Industry: 4000 Health Care ICB Supersector: 4500 Health Care Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Seppo Kopsala Address: Yrttipellontie 1 FI-90230 Oulu FINLAND Phone: +358 20 741 3380 Internet: www.optomed.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260