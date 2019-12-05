Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities 05-Dec-2019 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 December 2019 Genel Energy plc Changes to Director Responsibilities In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that George Rose has been appointed as Chairman of the Nomination Committee, and Tim Bushell as the Senior Independent Director. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: BOA TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 33426 EQS News ID: 928647 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=928647&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

