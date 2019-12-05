Press release 5 December 2019

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) - Early redemption of notes

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) (the "Issuer") informs that it intends to voluntarily redeem the SEK 2,000,000,000 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes with ISIN SE0007691621 (the "Notes") before the first call date in accordance with the terms and conditions originally dated 6 February 2016 and as amended and restated 27 November 2019 (the "Terms and Conditions"). All outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full at their nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest and an early call premium. The redemption date is expected to be 17 December 2019 (the "Redemption Date").

A notice of early redemption will today be circulated to the holders of the Notes and will be published on the website of the Issuer. The notice will be irrevocable but conditional upon the Issuer's receipt of satisfactory evidence that the Issuer's affiliate Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ)'s notes with ISIN SE0013513371 will be issued no later than on the Redemption Date.

For additional information, please contact:

The Issuer: Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ), Anders Larsson, anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se, +46 20 586 160 The Agent Intertrust (Sweden) AB, Mia Fogelberg, trustee@intertrustgroup.com, +46 73 314 15 29

Important information

This information is information that Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 CET on 5 December 2019

