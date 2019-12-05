Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSXV: SMN) ("San Marco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum") to assist with strategic business development activities.

Momentum, a Montreal, Quebec based public relations firm, will assist the Company in increasing public awareness by managing the Company's corporate communications and marketing activities and facilitating dialogue with the Company's shareholders, finance professionals, analysts and media contacts within the North American investment community.

Max Gagne-Godbout, Momentum's President, commented: "We are proud to add San Marco to our umbrella of carefully chosen mining clients. The San Marco team comprises experts with impressive track records. We are confident in their ability to enhance shareholder value by developing current assets, as well as adding new opportunities, which they are actively involved.'

The agreement with Momentum has a term of 12 months at $8,500 per month. After the initial 4-month period, either party may terminate the agreement on 30 days written notice without penalty. Under the agreement, the Company will grant Momentum a stock option to purchase 150,000 shares for a period of one year exercisable at the market price per share at the time of granting. The option will vest quarterly on granting, and three, six, and nine months after granting pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

The agreement with Momentum is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Momentum

Momentum assists public companies in distributing their messaging to target audiences within the North American investment community. Through a national network of institutional investors, analysts and financial media relationships, the team may communicate the clients' value drivers, growth potential and development vision clearly and efficiently. The experienced team of communications specialists work closely with senior management to build campaign objectives and market activity while executing on a long-term investor relations strategy and respond to immediate changes.

About San Marco

San Marco is a Canadian mineral exploration company actively pursuing world class gold, silver, zinc and copper projects with a focus in mining friendly jurisdictions in both British Columbia, Canada, and Mexico.

The Company's principal focus and asset is the recently optioned Buck Property in north-central British Columbia that has large tonnage gold-silver-zinc potential in a mining-friendly region that includes many former and current operating mines. In addition, the Company's portfolio includes the several prospective, early stage exploration properties in Mexico.

For further information, contact:



Robert Willis, P. Eng.

Executive Director



Sharyn Alexander, M.Sc.

VP Technical Services

info@sanmarcocorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50420