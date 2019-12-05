Please be informed that Astralis Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 9 December 2019. Name: Astralis Group ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061155785 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ASTGRP ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 56,759,777 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 40694072 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 184125 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ---------------------- 5700 Travel & Leisure ---------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749311