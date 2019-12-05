Technavio has been monitoring the global drip tape market and the market is poised to grow by USD 295.43 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 114-page research report with TOC on "Drip Tape Market Analysis Report by Product (Labyrinth drip tape and Inner inlay drip tape), by End-users (Outdoor farming, Indoor farming, and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing popularity of greenhouse farming practices. In addition, the increasing popularity of drip tapes with closely spaced emitters is anticipated to further boost the growth of the drip tape market.

The growing demand for food products is encouraging farmers to adopt various agricultural practices such as drip irrigation to ensure higher food production. To offer better output, they are also compelled to employ greenhouse agricultural practices. This practice increases the demand for drip irrigation systems such as drip tapes, also known as thin-walled drip line or collapsible hose, which are available in different dimensions. Thus, the growing popularity of greenhouse farming practices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Drip Tape Market Companies:

Irritec S.p.A

Irritec S.p.A is headquartered in Italy and operates the business under various business segments such as Drip irrigation, Sprinkling irrigation, Pipelines, Filtration, Fertigation and Automation, Fittings and Valves, and Residential irrigation. The company offers different models of drip tapes including IrritecTape, P1, P5, and D7.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business units: High-Tech Agri Input Products, Plastic Division, Agro Processing Division, and Other Business Division. The company offers different models of drip tapes including Chapin BTF, Chapin, Marathon, and Jain Turbo Tape.

NETAFIM

NETAFIM is headquartered in Israel and operates under various business segments, namely Drippers and Drip Lines, Sprinklers, micro sprinklers and special emitters, Filters, Valves, Flexible PE Pipes, and Connectors. The company offers different models of drip tapes including DripNet PC and StreamLine Plus.

Rivulis

Rivulis is headquartered in Israel and offers products through the following business segments: Rivulis Products and Eurodrip Products. The company offers different models of drip tapes including Hydrodrip drip tape and Ro-Drip drip tape.

The Toro Company

The Toro Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Professional Segment, Residential Segment, and Other. The company offers different models of drip tapes including BlueLine Classic and FlowControl.

Drip Tape Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Labyrinth drip tape

Inner inlay drip tape

Drip Tape Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

