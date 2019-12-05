Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.42p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---