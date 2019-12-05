Technavio has been monitoring the global face cream market and the market is poised to grow by USD 10.26 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Face Cream Market Analysis Report by Product (Anti-aging cream, Skin whitening and sun protection cream, and Moisturizer and anti-acne cream), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising demand for natural and organic face creams. In addition, the rising emphasis on product personalization and customization is anticipated to further boost the growth of the face cream market.

Awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic materials used in the manufacture of face creams is increasing the demand for natural and organic face creams that contain little to no chemicals. Manufacturers are hence, increasingly using natural ingredients such as aloe vera, clay, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, coconut, avocado, jojoba, argan oil, carrot seed extracts, sunflower, and olive oil in face creams. These ingredients help maintain healthy skin and are safe for long-term use. Thus, the rising demand for natural and organic face creams is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Face Cream Market Companies:

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer. The company offers a wide range of face cream products under the brand name, Neutrogena.

L'Oréal S.A.

L'Oréal S.A. is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Consumer Products, L'Oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. The company offers a range of face cream products under the brand names, Age Perfect and Garnier.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Fabric Home Care, Baby, Feminine Family Care, Beauty, Grooming, and Health Care. The company offers a range of face cream products under the brand name, Olay.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Skin Care, Makeup, Fragrance, Hair Care, and Other. The company offers a wide range of face cream products such as NightWear Plus Anti-Oxidant Night Detox Crème and Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Creme SPF 15.

Unilever

Unilever is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers a range of face cream products under the brand name, POND'S.

Face Cream Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Anti-aging cream

Skin whitening and sun protection cream

Moisturizer and anti-acne cream

Face Cream Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

