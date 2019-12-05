Freckle Ltd. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) in Bel Air, California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Killi, a consumer-led privacy application wholly owned by Freckle Ltd (TSXV:FRKL) (the "Company"), today announced that CEO Neil Sweeney and CFO Andrew Elinesky will attend the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Mr. Sweeney will present Freckle's investment thesis at 10:40AM PST / 1:40PM EST the same day, and both he and Mr. Elinesky will host investor meetings.

"We are in a never-ending cycle of data hacks that are driven by an antiquated way of storing data, compounded by the fact that the data that is being stored is increasingly private and valuable," said Mr. Sweeney. "California's data privacy law (CCPA) comes into effect on January 1, 2020, and several states are drafting their own regulations, giving consumers a say in how their data is collected and monetized. Freckle's Killi platform gives consumers complete control over what personal info they monetize and with whom. We look forward to sharing more details with LD Micro investors in Bel Air, given the timeliness of California's data privacy law and that Freckle is the best pure-play public company to invest in the data privacy space."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on June 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Freckle's profile here:http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/FRKL.V

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" (killi.io) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here.

Freckle, via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

