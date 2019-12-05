The "Sweden Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Sweden increased at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5%, increasing from US$ 4.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 7.2 billion by 2023.
This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Sweden Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Sweden Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government public sector
- Sweden Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
- Sweden Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books music video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services
- Sweden Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
- Sweden Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
- Sweden Business administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Sweden Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Sweden Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Sweden Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Sweden Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Sweden Employee partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Sweden Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Sweden General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked unbanked).
- Sweden Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Sweden Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Sweden Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Sweden Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Sweden Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Sweden Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Sweden Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.
Companies Mentioned
- Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG
- Coop Genossenschaft
- Maus Frres SA
- Aldi Group
- fenaco-LANDI Gruppu
- Valora Holding AG
- Galenica Holding AG
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Deichmann SE
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Apple Inc
- Metro AG
- Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd
- H&M Hennes Mauritz AB
- Pfister Arco Holding AG
- Internationale Spar Centrale BV
- Otto's AG
- C&A Mode AG
- Euronics International Ltd
- Zalando GmbH
- Karl Vgele Holding AG
- British Petroleum Co Plc
- The Mobilezone Holding AG
- Otto Group
- Amazon.com Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcj0ak
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005431/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900