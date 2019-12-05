The "Sweden Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Sweden increased at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.5%, increasing from US$ 4.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 7.2 billion by 2023.

This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Sweden Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Sweden Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government public sector

Sweden Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Sweden Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books music video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services

Sweden Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Sweden Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Sweden Business administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Sweden Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Sweden Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Sweden Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Sweden Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Sweden Employee partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Sweden Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Sweden General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked unbanked).

Sweden Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Sweden Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Sweden Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Sweden Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Sweden Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Sweden Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Sweden Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.



Companies Mentioned

Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG

Coop Genossenschaft

Maus Frres SA

Aldi Group

fenaco-LANDI Gruppu

Valora Holding AG

Galenica Holding AG

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Deichmann SE

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Apple Inc

Metro AG

Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

H&M Hennes Mauritz AB

Pfister Arco Holding AG

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Otto's AG

C&A Mode AG

Euronics International Ltd

Zalando GmbH

Karl Vgele Holding AG

British Petroleum Co Plc

The Mobilezone Holding AG

Otto Group

Amazon.com Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcj0ak

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005431/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900