Technavio has been monitoring the global kidney stones management devices market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 240.49 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the initiatives to increase public awareness, physician education, and clinical training. In addition, the increasing popularity of digital flexible ureteroscopes is anticipated to further boost the growth of the kidney stones management devices market.

Many public and non-profit private organizations are focusing on creating awareness about the treatment and prevention of kidney-related ailments. They are doing so by conducting health related activities such as expert consultation, online kidney quizzes, and free screenings. Moreover, leading companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation and Cook are also focusing on training physicians in the use of their latest products, which will help companies increase sales and improve market position. Such initiatives and training programs will boost the global kidney stones management devices market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Companies:

BD

BD owns and operates the businesses under various segments such as BD medical, BD Life sciences, and BD interventional. The company offers a wide range of kidney stones management devices. Some of the products offered by the company are ENDOBEAM Holmium Laser Fibers, SKYLITE 1.9 Tipless Nitinol Stone Basket, and INLAY OPTIMA Ureteral Stent.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation operates the business under three segments, which include cardiovascular, rhythm management, and MedSurg. The company's key offerings include LithoVue single-use digital ureteroscope, Trapezoid RX, and PCNL kits.

EDAP TMS

EDAP TMS has business operations under the UDS division and HIFU division segments. Some of the products offered by the company are Sonolith i-sys, Sonolith i-move, and Laserlith i-dust.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG operates the business under three segments, which include human medicine, industrial, and veterinary medicine. The company's key offering include MIP M, which is a new generation fiber optic percutaneous miniature nephroscope with optimized design.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation business includes segments: medical, scientific solutions, imaging, and others. The company's key offerings in the kidney stones management devices market include ShockPulse-SE, URF-V, URF-V2/V2R, URF-P6/P6R, and OES Pro Percutaneous Nephroscope.

Kidney Stones Management Devices Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

URS

ESWL

PCNL

Kidney Stones Management Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

