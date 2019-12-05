Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Abside Networks, a leader in private network LTE solutions, has introduced its second end user device based on Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced technology. The Ravelin Gen3 uE is a Class 1 FR1 uE designed to operate in specialized, non-3GPP frequency LTE networks and Sequans modified its Cassiopeia technology to allow operation on non-standard frequencies. The rugged design of the Ravelin Gen3 uE combined with the customizations of Sequans have resulted in a high-performance solution that is now available to Abside's private LTE customers. The Ravelin Gen3 uE is a highly integrated, multi-band product designed to replace the non-homogenous technologies currently used in defense, PMR, and private network ecosystems.

"We are pleased to introduce the new Ravelin Gen3 that supports non-3GPP LTE frequency ranges of 1780 to 1850 MHz, 2200 to 2300 MHz, and 4400 to 5000 MHz for a combination of more than 760 MHz of total addressable spectrum across 16 LTE bands at 30+ dBm transmit power," said Laurent Perraud, Abside CEO/CTO. "Sequans has also been instrumental in enabling LTE features which are usually left aside by other LTE chipset vendors; this has enabled Abside to deliver fully compliant LTE equipment tailored to our customers' missions. The new Ravelin Gen3 features our advanced mechanical design plus powerful software upgrades provided by Sequans including both FDD and TDD operation across all three frequency ranges making it our flagship Class 1 FR1 uE and is ready to serve our government agency customers in PMR, defense, and private networks."

"Ravelin delivers robust and advanced capabilities to Abside customers," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "We are pleased that our customized technology solutions met Abside's needs for the new Ravelin, and that it is now commercially available."

The Abside Networks' Ravelin Gen3 uE is the second device to come to mass market via the Abside/Sequans collaboration. The Ravelin Gen3 is a high power (+1Watt +30 dBm) ruggedized IP54, extended temperature (70?) uE operating across multiple non-3GPP bands in either FDD or TDD modes and supporting LTE standard bandwidths of 1.4, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 20 MHz. Ravelin Gen3 is also designed to counter interferences from challenging radio environments. In addition, Ravelin Gen3 is fully interoperable with Bastion, the Abside eNodeB infrastructure that also supports non-3GPP LTE frequency ranges of 1780 to 1850 MHz, 2200 to 2300 MHz, and 4400 to 5000 MHz for a combination of more than 760 MHz of total addressable spectrum across 16 LTE bands. The Ravelin Gen3 peak data rates are DL 150 Mbps with 2X2 MIMO, and UL 50 Mbps with 1X2 MIMO. The Ravelin Gen3 is 73mm x 34mm x 148mm and ~750 gr.

The Ravelin-G is based on Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE Cat 6 Platform, a member of Sequans' StreamrichLTE product family for high-performance devices. The work with Abside is one of the development Sequans has undertaken as part of its Custom Technology Solutions initiative where Sequans experts have addressed some of the world's most difficult and exciting communications challenges. In addition to private network LTE, Sequans has adapted its technology for projects in aviation, transportation, satellite, and government. For more information, see CustomTech.

Forward looking statements

About Abside Networks

Founded in September of 2012, Abside has developed and delivered multiple generations of LTE communications systems. Their mission is to become a major supplier of private wireless network equipment. Abside began with specialized designs of custom RF front-ends for 4G LTE base stations for customers deploying public networks. Abside then developed its own end-to-end product lines, targeting private networks with specialized and non-3GPP 4G LTE products. Abside Networks is based in Acton, MA, USA. Visit Abside online at www.abside-networks.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005420/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: Douglas Hutchison, +1.513.549.1768, douglas.hutchison@abside-networks.com

Investor relations: Laurent Perraud, +1.978.393.1975, laurent.perraud@abside-networks.com



Media relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin, +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com