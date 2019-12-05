SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the ways to save big bucks by banking on reverse logistics companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005067/en/

Logistics plays a critical role in improving customer satisfaction and ensuring on-time delivery. Companies must invest in new opportunities for logistics and supply chain development to enhance their capabilities. Reverse logistics is one such process that has gradually become a full-fledged operation for most businesses. It includes repair, damage, warranty recovery, value recovery, redistribution, product recalls, service or product contract returns, and end-of-life recycling. This takes away time from focusing on the core functions of the business.

Wondering whether you should in-house reverse logistics or outsource it to a third party? Not anymore! Request a free brochure to gain specific insights.

SpendEdge offers customized supply market intelligence solutions to help companies across various industries make informed business decisions, stay informed, mitigate different types of procurement risks and gain a complete picture of the supply market. Our solutions help companies to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

Benefits of Banking on Reverse Logistics Companies

Improve the company reputation

For businesses to survive, it's crucial to get the repeat business. Consumers look for hassle-free and easy processes when it comes to reverse logistics. By leveraging the services of reverse logistics companies, firms can easily provide their customers with a single point-of-contact for dealing with issues after the sale. This can boost the customer service level of companies.

Want to gain insights into companies offering reverse logistics services in your region? Reach out to our experts for in-depth market insights.

Focus on the core functions

Managing reverse logistics is a tedious job. It requires additional capital, time, and space. Not only this, companies will have to store products that are being repaired and compromise on the space needed for recycling. Reverse logistics companies bear the costs associated with storage and management and allow companies to focus on key functions and operations.

Minimizing capital requires companies to analyze market developments. Request a free demo and gain instant access to 1000+ procurement reports based on different markets.

Easier inventory management

Outsourcing reverse logistics allows companies to better manage their inventory rather than spending time on SKU numbers, storage, and transport of reverse logistics. This reduces delays in the shipping of new products and helps companies meet ever-decreasing delivery windows.

To obtain more information on how reverse logistics can benefit your business, read the complete article here!

Related Articles:

Global Distribution Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Reverse Logistics and Supply Chain Challenges

SpendEdge's Spend Analysis Assists a Renowned Reverse Logistics Provider Achieve Substantial Savings by 15%

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005067/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us