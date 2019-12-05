Company on track for clinical studies with RecoSeelTM in mild-to-moderate bleeding in 2021

Fibriant B.V., a developer of innovative recombinant fibrin(ogen) technology and products, today announced that it has expanded the existing recombinant fibrinogen license agreement with Bioceros B.V. for the use of their CHOBC expression technology to also include development and manufacturing of recombinant human (pro)thrombin. Fibriant has developed a scalable recombinant human fibrinogen manufacturing platform based on the CHOBC technology to produce specific recombinant fibrinogen variants with unique functional properties. Expanding the license with recombinant (pro)thrombin, enables Fibriant to develop a suite of fully recombinant fibrin-based topical products, based on different fibrinogen variants, with applications in hemostasis, regenerative medicine and host-defense.

Jaap Koopman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, said: "Expanding the license agreement enables Fibriant to independently develop both active components, thrombin and fibrinogen, required for our lead product RecoSeelTM. This first fully recombinant fibrin-based topical hemostat product, is expected to enter clinical testing for mild-to-moderate bleeding in early 2021. It also allows Fibriant to develop other breakthrough innovations in the field of hemostasis and tissue repair."

About Fibriant (www.Fibriant.com)

Fibriant was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, The Netherlands. The company is led by a team with extensive scientific, product development and business experience in hemostasis. Fibriant leverages its expertise in recombinant fibrin(ogen) technology to develop and market innovative healthcare solutions for the hemostasis, host-defense and regenerative medicine markets.

Thrombin-induced conversion of soluble fibrinogen into an insoluble fibrin matrix, following injury, is not only a pivotal step in blood coagulation, but also is part of the first line host-defense against invading pathogens and regulates, tissue repair, remodeling and regeneration. Recombinant production of different, naturally occurring fibrinogen variants, each with unique functional properties, facilitates the development of tailor-made products with an improved safety and efficacy profile for the different market segments.

