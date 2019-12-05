Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP), today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on day of the week, December 10 at 4:20PM PST. Kent Wilson CEO of Alpine 4 will be presenting and meeting with investors.

Kent. B Wilson CEO of Alpine 4 had this to say "Chris, and his team always do an excellent job, and we are excited to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event."

Alpine 4 will be presenting an overview of our disruptive DSF business model, and its growth plans for 2020.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Alpine 4 Technologies profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ALPP

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Ian Kantrowitz

Email: investorrelations@alpine4.com

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569221/Alpine-4-Technologies-Ltd-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII