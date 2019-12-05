Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716563 ISIN: DE0007165631 Ticker-Symbol: SRT3 
Xetra
05.12.19
14:32 Uhr
191,60 Euro
-0,30
-0,16 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
191,10
191,40
14:48
191,10
191,40
14:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SARTORIUS AG VZ191,60-0,16 %