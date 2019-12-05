At the request of 24Storage AB (publ), 556996-8141 24Storage AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 10, 2019 provided that the company meets the liquidity requirements. The company has a total of 12,796,020 shares as per today's date. Short name: 24STOR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,924,020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013358710 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 186413 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556996-8141 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5300 Retail ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 702266054.