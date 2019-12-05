Inpixon to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Nadir Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Inpixon, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10th at 1:20 p.m., Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,400 attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest and issuers, as well as evening social events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inpixon, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

View Inpixon's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/INPX

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq:INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon's ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

