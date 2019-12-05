Pelangio Exploration Inc.: Pelangio Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $165,000

This News Release is Intended for Distribution in Canada Only and is Not Intended for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTCPINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,100,000 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.15 per FT Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $165,000 (the "Private Placement").

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)). The gross proceeds of the Private Placement raised from the sale of FT Shares will be primarily used to incur qualifying Canadian Exploration Expenses (the "Qualifying Expenses") on the Company's Grenfell property. Qualifying Expenses are to be incurred by no later than December 31, 2020 for renunciation to investors of FT Shares in the Private Placement effective December 31, 2019.

The closing of the Private Placement may occur in one or more tranches, with the initial closing date of the Private Placement expected to occur on or before December 20, 2019, and is not subject to receipt of a minimum amount of gross proceeds. The Company may pay finder's fees equal to 7% of the proceeds raised and will issue of 7% non-transferrable warrants to purchase common shares of the Company to certain introducing parties in respect of the Private Placement, subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange policies. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores large land packages in world-class gold belts in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. In Canada, the company is focusing on the Dome West property located 800 metres from the Dome Mine in Timmins, the 25 km2 Birch Lake Property located in the Red Lake Mining District, the Grenfell Property located 10 km from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, the Dalton Property located 1.5 km from the Hollinger mine in Timmins. In Ghana, the Company is focusing on two 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the site of seven recent near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine. Ghana is an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, or contact:

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO

Tel: 905-336-3828 / Toll-free: 1-877-746-1632 / Email: info@pelangio.com

Forward Looking Statements

