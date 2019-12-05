Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN), announced today that it has expanded its Skills Pipeline Workforce Development Program in collaboration with Ivy Tech Community College (Ivy Tech) in Indiana to help address the growing need for skilled workers in today's global economy. This newest Skills Pipeline program will train students for careers in production and maintenance technology.

Funded through a $200,000 contribution from Linde's Global Giving Program, this addition brings the company's investment in all Skills Pipeline programs to nearly $2 million since 2014.

The new program is the first in the Skills Pipeline family to offer formal training to dual-credit students finishing high school in Northwest Indiana and aligns with the state's Next Level Jobs workforce initiative. After completing the two-year curriculum, students earn a process operations technical certificate, as well as several other skills-based and industry-relevant certifications.

In addition, the Skills Pipeline program offers additional instruction, professional development and career-readiness content from the company, including from some of its local employees.

Speaking of the potential impact of these interventions, Dr. Anne Roby, Executive Vice President, Linde said, "Many students face barriers as they transition from high school to college. We are excited that these high school students have committed to developing these skills and are proud to provide the resources to encourage them. This program helps students invest in their futures and allows us to help promote a more capable workforce long term."

The Skills Pipeline program features strong collaborations between industry, government and educators. Such collaborations tend to be strong enablers for student success. "We are committed to educating the 21st Century workforce in a manner that equips it with the skills necessary to succeed," said Louie Gonzalez, Chancellor of Ivy Tech's Lake County campus. "In order to do this, we need viable partnerships and investment of resources. This collaboration illustrates our commitment to the students of today and the workforce of tomorrow here in Northwest Indiana."

This program is the latest example of Linde's commitment to advancing STEM education and joins other successful Skills Pipeline programs across the country, including an advanced manufacturing program with Ivy Tech.

About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com

