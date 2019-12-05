Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSYC ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82 Ticker-Symbol: LIN 
Xetra
05.12.19
14:33 Uhr
182,65 Euro
-2,25
-1,22 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
S&P 500
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,60
182,65
14:47
182,60
182,65
14:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LINDE
LINDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINDE PLC182,65-1,22 %