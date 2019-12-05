Awakenings Treatment Center Shines Light on Chronic Pain Disorders

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Among the most misunderstood ailments in modern medicine, chronic pain also is among the most misdiagnosed and mistreated.

A staff member demonstrates a neurofeedback machine in one of the therapy rooms at Awakenings Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, California.

It's with that in mind that Dr. Shari Corbitt has focused her Awakenings Treatment Center in Agoura Hills on treating those with complex chronic pain. Visit Awakenings at awakeningstreatment.com.

As the only treatment center available that offers a robust day program for treating chronic pain, Awakenings treats dozens of clients at any given time who suffer from the malady. Fully half of the clients seen at the center are there for some manifestation of it.

"Treating complex chronic pain is extremely challenging, and it requires widely varied modalities that behavioral healthcare facilities don't include - and we do," said Corbitt, a doctor of psychology with a long history in residential treatment who founded the Awakenings day center a decade ago. "And we get remarkable results. Most of our clients are relieved of their pain within a few months."

An intensive outpatient care facility, Awakenings specializes in treating primary mental health challenges, chronic pain, eating disorders and/or addictions. A 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, it wends through a full floor of a spacious office building, in a labyrinth of warm, soothing treatment rooms that are individualized to aid each client's needs and path to healing.

A "Dr. Phil"-preferred facility, Awakenings is among the premier addiction treatment centers in Southern California. It uses a holistic approach including alternative therapies such as breathwork, meditation and mindfulness as well as the latest in neurofeedback, Alpha-Stim and movement therapy - all of which set Awakenings apart. "Some facilities offer yoga, which is wonderful," Corbitt said, "but the strategic movement therapy we offer on a daily basis for chronic pain is a whole different animal."

A Vital Need

The need is great for treatment of a disorder that often gets short medical shrift, ironically because it is so prevalent. Chronic pain is among the most common diseases, widely varied, interconnected with trauma and other health issues - and therefore commonly misunderstood and underdiagnosed.

"We screen every single client for chronic pain because it's so ubiquitous," Corbitt said. "Someone will say they get a "normal' number of migraines, and I'll say, "Did you know that the normal number is zero?'

"People are troopers," she said. "So many suffer with some form of incessant pain - whether it's migraine headaches or chronic exhaustion - yet they remain tremendously committed to their families and their jobs, and they keep ignoring it, and they wind up debilitated."

According to Corbitt, first responders are among the most commonly struck by chronic pain. "They come from a culture where you just buck up," she said.

Awakenings gets most of its clients through medical referrals but encourages anyone who thinks he or she may be suffering from chronic pain to seek treatment. Awakenings is located at 28720 Roadside Drive, Suite 200, in Agoura Hills. For information on admissions, call 855-717-3268 or visit awakeningstreatment.com/admissions.

