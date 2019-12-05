Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2019) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Antioquia (Corantioquia), has provided approval for the Company to conduct further drilling on mining concession contracts IJN-14221 (Guintar) and IJN-11331 (Niverengo) in Antioquia district, Colombia.

The Guintar and Niverengo concession contracts are contiguous title areas, totaling approximately 2,254 hectares, located in the Company's "Northern Block" (Figure 1) and in the Anza mining district, 50 Km west of Medellin. The titles were acquired through the Company's purchase of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited, an affiliate of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (see Press Release May 31, 2019).

AngloGold-Ashanti ("AGA") commenced work on the project area in 2015 and completed two scout drilling campaigns for a total of 5662 meters. The Guintar title area covers an artisanal mining district with more than 50 known historic underground adits developed on steeply dipping east-west oriented gold mineralized vein structures. AGA's 8-hole, scout-drilling program at Guintar targeted steeply-dipping sheeted vein structures and returned best results of; GUI-DD-009, 28 meters at 0.9 grams per tonne and GUI-DD-006, 12 meters at 1.8 grams per tonne gold (not true width). Outcrop on the neighboring Niverengo title area is limited and so AGA's drilling was focused on a 2000 by 800 meter wide target zone identified primarily using ground magnetic data, IP-geophysical data, and soil geochemical results. Drill core revealed that gold mineralization at Niverengo is hosted in pyrrhotite-pyrite-silica-calcite breccias, veins and fractures which are oriented at a high-angle to bedding in a well-laminated black-grey shale sequence (see Figure 1). Gold at Niverengo correlates well with elevated silver, copper and tin. Best intersections were from drill holes 3 and 4 which were drilled from the same drill pad at 180-degrees from each other in an area of little to no outcrop. NIV-DD-003 intersected 36m @ 1.2g/t gold from surface and drill hole NIV-DD-004 intersected 10m @ 1.6g/t gold and 88m @ 0.9g/t gold. Projected to surface, the two drill holes have identified a gold mineralized zone of approximately 130m width which remains open to the east and possibly also the west-northwest.



Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4008/50448_enhanced_figure1.jpg

Management believe that potential exists for higher-grade bulk-tonnage targets at depth, as sheeted vein structures or hydrothermal breccia in strongly hornfelsed host rocks at Guintar and possibly associated with concealed high-grade hydrothermal breccias (similar to those exposed at the Company's nearby Margaritas application, Figure 1), beneath the gold mineralized shale package at Niverengo.

"We have completed an initial reinterpretation of drill-core, geophysics and geology at Guintar-Niverengo and we are excited by the potential for underlying, possibly higher-grade, bulk-tonnage vein and breccia bodies located beneath strong hornfels alteration at Guintar and below the gold mineralized shale package at Niverengo," said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road Minerals President and CEO "We have more field and core studies to complete before locating the next round of drill holes, but we expect to commence drilling before end Q1, 2020."

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Royal Road Minerals employees are instructed to follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. More information can be found on Royal Road Minerals web site at www.royalroadminerals.com.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

The following information was made available to the Company by AngloGold Ashanti.

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Rock samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Stream sediment samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared, for the most part, in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

