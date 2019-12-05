At the request of M.O.B.A. Network AB (publ), 559144-3964 M.O.B.A. Network AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 12, 2019. The company has 1,558,582 shares as per today's date. Short name: MOBA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 1,703,582 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011751866 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 186461 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559144-3964 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46 8 684 211 10.