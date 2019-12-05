Technavio has been monitoring the global critical care ventilators market since 2018, and the market is expected to grow by USD 850.19 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

The market is driven by the growing partnerships across value chains to improve hospital infrastructure. In addition, rising focus toward non-invasive ventilation in critical care is anticipated to boost the growth of critical care ventilators market.

Market end-users are focusing on improving their hospital infrastructure by forming partnerships with tele-ICU providers to enhance patient care. Similarly, many vendors are working with hospitals to help them conduct clinical trials and prove the quality of products and receive regulatory approvals. Such strategies adopted by end-users and vendors are increasing the adoption of critical care equipment such as ventilators among end-users. These factors are fostering the growth of the global critical care ventilators market.

Major Five Critical Care Ventilators Companies:

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA operates the business across segments such as Medical business and Safety business. Evita V300 is the key product offering of the company. This critical care ventilator is scalable and versatile and offers high ventilation quality.

Getinge AB

Getinge AB operates the business across segments such as Acute Care Therapies and Surgical Workflows. SERVO-U, one of the key offerings of the company, is a critical care ventilator, which also helps in identifying the problem as well as providing life support.

Hamilton Medical

Hamilton Medical operates the business across segments such as Ventilators and Accessories, and consumables. HAMILTON-C6 is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a next-generation ICU ventilator used for adult, pediatric, and neonatal ventilation.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates the business across segments such as Personal Health, Diagnosis Treatment, Connected Care Health Informatics, HealthTech Other, and Legacy Items. Respironics V680 is the key offering of the company. It is a critical care ventilator, which provides high-performance ventilation through a simple and clinically advanced method.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates the business across segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. Puritan Bennett 980 ventilator series is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a critical care ventilator, which enables the patient to breathe normally during medical procedures.

Critical Care Ventilators Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Portable ventilators

Mounted ventilators

Critical Care Ventilators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Related Reports on Healthcare include:

Global Neonatal Ventilators Market Global neonatal ventilators market by technology (invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators), end-user (hospitals, clinics and maternity centers, ASCs, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Homecare Ventilator Market Global homecare ventilator market by type (pneumatic ventilators, electronic ventilators, and electro-pneumatic ventilators) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

