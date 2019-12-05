Inuvo, Inc.: Inuvo to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2019 / Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced that Mr. Richard Howe, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:20 AM PST / 2:20 PM EST.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th through the 12th in Los Angeles, California at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 275 companies with over 1,400 individuals in attendance.

For those interested in attending and meeting with management, please contact KCSA at Valter@KCSA.com or David Scher at david@ldmicro.com. Please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

View Inuvo's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/INUV.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About the IntentKeyTM

Inuvo®'s IntentKeyTM is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKeyTM to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKeyTM enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

